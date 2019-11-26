|Наименование
|Расширение
|Размер
|Дата изменения
|
business_source.tar
MD5:f0af2b0eca1dbbd0cd7a935dfe812af2 SHA1:d7ca7095b024936f7cceaad45f1ebd0f0a9171d5
|x-gzip
|322 МБ
|2019-11-26 07:59:14
|
start_source.tar
MD5:27da484d1b61858296655fb6208d3c08 SHA1:ec83cf4972d371dade2fe8d7bcad4a9ae58de163
|x-gzip
|194 МБ
|2019-11-27 07:09:53
|
standard_source.tar
MD5:4575fede94c71ab84384ecc46e8a95c5 SHA1:cc26d7de3fe71a1ac782e23a293d050282977553
|x-gzip
|214 МБ
|2019-11-27 08:33:44
|
small_business_source.tar
MD5:ce0cf8901bc79ad1903afbcd1cdd2b22 SHA1:727309cfa9d0845e39bc86f7af077f9b2c286a95
|x-gzip
|247 МБ
|2019-11-27 09:09:59
|
bitrix24_source.tar
MD5:bfd63de99b55ec4c41bfce9feee575f1 SHA1:fda40df9c81be4f1236fe8b32637e2fda54ed731
|x-gzip
|471 МБ
|2019-11-28 07:48:53
Оригинальные исходники Битрикс:
- Бизнес 20.0.0 (В поле ввода лицензии вводите S20-NA-BXPR20BBXXXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы.);
- Битрикс24 20.0.0 (В поле ввода лицензии вводите PTR-NA-BXPR20B24XXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы.);
- Старт 20.0.0 (В поле ввода лицензии вводите S20-ML-BXPR20BSXXXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы);
- Стандарт 20.0.0 (В поле ввода лицензии вводите S20-ML-BXPR20BSTNXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы);
- Малый Бизнес 20.0.0 (В поле ввода лицензии вводите S20-NA-BXPR20BSBXXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы).
В поле ввода лицензии вводите S20-NA-BXPR20BBXXXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы.
