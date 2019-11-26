Битрикс 20.0.0

Обновлено: 28.11.2019
Битрикс
CMS: Bitrix
Разработчик: bitrix
Версия расширения: 20.0.0
Дата обновления: 28.11.2019
Хостинг:
Нужны доработки или помощь в установке рассширения?
Наименование Расширение Размер Дата изменения
business_source.tar
MD5:f0af2b0eca1dbbd0cd7a935dfe812af2 SHA1:d7ca7095b024936f7cceaad45f1ebd0f0a9171d5		 x-gzip 322 МБ 2019-11-26 07:59:14
start_source.tar
MD5:27da484d1b61858296655fb6208d3c08 SHA1:ec83cf4972d371dade2fe8d7bcad4a9ae58de163		 x-gzip 194 МБ 2019-11-27 07:09:53
standard_source.tar
MD5:4575fede94c71ab84384ecc46e8a95c5 SHA1:cc26d7de3fe71a1ac782e23a293d050282977553		 x-gzip 214 МБ 2019-11-27 08:33:44
small_business_source.tar
MD5:ce0cf8901bc79ad1903afbcd1cdd2b22 SHA1:727309cfa9d0845e39bc86f7af077f9b2c286a95		 x-gzip 247 МБ 2019-11-27 09:09:59
bitrix24_source.tar
MD5:bfd63de99b55ec4c41bfce9feee575f1 SHA1:fda40df9c81be4f1236fe8b32637e2fda54ed731		 x-gzip 471 МБ 2019-11-28 07:48:53

Оригинальные исходники Битрикс:

  • Бизнес 20.0.0 (В поле ввода лицензии вводите  S20-NA-BXPR20BBXXXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы.);
  • Битрикс24 20.0.0 (В поле ввода лицензии вводите PTR-NA-BXPR20B24XXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы.);
  • Старт 20.0.0 (В поле ввода лицензии вводите S20-ML-BXPR20BSXXXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы);
  • Стандарт 20.0.0 (В поле ввода лицензии вводите S20-ML-BXPR20BSTNXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы);
  • Малый Бизнес 20.0.0 (В поле ввода лицензии вводите S20-NA-BXPR20BSBXXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы).

В поле ввода лицензии вводите  S20-NA-BXPR20BBXXXXXXXX — вместо «X» любые цифры или большие латинские буквы.

Уведомлять о новых комментариях
Уведомлять
guest
1 Комментарий
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Антон
Антон
1 месяц назад

Спасибо большое, работает отлично

0
Ответить

Материалов на данную тему не найдено


Notice: Trying to get property 'guid' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 222

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 222

Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 223

Notice: Trying to get property 'guid' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Версия расширения:
Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 227
20.0.0
Дата обновления:
Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 230
28.11.2019

Notice: Trying to get property 'guid' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 222

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 222

Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 223

Notice: Trying to get property 'guid' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Версия расширения:
Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 227
20.0.0
Дата обновления:
Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 230
28.11.2019

Notice: Trying to get property 'guid' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 222

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 222

Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 223

Notice: Trying to get property 'guid' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Версия расширения:
Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 227
20.0.0
Дата обновления:
Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 230
28.11.2019

Notice: Trying to get property 'guid' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 222

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 222

Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 223

Notice: Trying to get property 'guid' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Notice: Trying to get property 'post_title' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 225

Версия расширения:
Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 227
20.0.0
Дата обновления:
Notice: Trying to get property 'ID' of non-object in /var/www/fixcode/data/www/fixcode.ru/web/app/themes/webcoding/templates/extension-single.php on line 230
28.11.2019